Pakistani Tekken prodigy Arslan Ash bags another triumph, winning ‘Uprising Korea 2023’

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani e-sports Arslan Ash Siddique bagged another Tekken competition at ‘Uprising Korea 2023’ as he outclassed South Korea’s Galgonge in the grand finals.

In the international contest, the e-gamer advanced 2-1 and entered the finals against a Korean player in his homeland. In the final, the 28-year-old Siddiqui moved head to head with 3-2.

By adding another feather to his cap, Ash continues to rake in accolades. He climbs to the top, beating over 110 players for the international tournament.

Sharing his joy online, the player said ‘Alhamdulillah, I was able to take #Uprising2023 Challenger event in Korea. This win is special as I was able to win in Korea on my first time here with many of the top players.’

With a striking legacy, Arsalan is inspiring millions of aspiring gamers in his country and across the world.

Earlier, he bagged CEO 2021, Evo Japan 2019, and CEO 2021 champion titles. He was earlier named ESPN’s best e-sports player and holds the title of be only player to have won Tekken four times.