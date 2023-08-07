Search

PakistanSportsViral

Arslan Ash again proves his dominance in Tekken world by winning EVO champion title for fourth time

Web Desk 09:42 AM | 7 Aug, 2023
Arslan Ash again proves his dominance in Tekken world by winning EVO champion title for fourth time
Source: social media

Aslan Ash, Pakistan's eSports prodigy and known figure in the gaming world, continues to rake in accolades as Lahore based player again made headlines by claiming the title of EVO champion 2023.

With three EVO titles under his belt, Arsalan entered Evolution Championship Series, known as EvO, the famous esports event, and clinched the fourth title becoming in Las Vegas on Sunday. EVO is the world’s biggest fighting game tournament with a long history where fighting game players from around the world gather in Las Vegas to compete against each other.

Backed by his exceptional skills and unwavering dedication for Tekken, Arslan continues to solidify his status as the finest Tekken player of all times, and in the recent event, he bagged a 3-0 victory over Japan's AO.

The undisputed champion outclassed AO 3-1 in the winner's final and outranked Ulsan 2-1 in the winner's semi-final.

With the latest feat, Arslan becomes the only player in the world to hold the title of four prestigious Tekken 7 wins.

With dazzling legacy in the world of e-sports, the young gamer is inspiring millions of aspiring gamers in Pakistan and across the globe.

Pakistani e-sport champion earlier bagged CEO 2021, Evo Japan 2019, and CEO 2021 champion titles.    

Siddique was named ESPN’s best e-sports player in 2019. He went viral after defeating Jae-Min ‘Knee’ Bae at the grand final of the 2019 Evolution Championship Series and holds the title to be the only player to have won in the EVO Championship Japan as well as its American counterpart in the same year.

Pakistani gamer Arslan Ash bags Combo Breaker title at international Tekken 7 competition          

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Imran Khan’s pre-recorded video goes viral after his arrest in Toshakhana case

03:19 PM | 5 Aug, 2023

Honda again increases motorcycle prices

11:44 AM | 5 Aug, 2023

A day after humiliating arrest by Punjab Police, World Snooker Champion Ahsan Ramzan hopes it won't happen again

12:35 AM | 5 Aug, 2023

COAS Asim Munir meets World Junior Squash Champion Hamza Khan

07:35 PM | 4 Aug, 2023

2023 ODI World Cup: When will Pakistan delegation visit India for security review?

03:18 PM | 4 Aug, 2023

Pakistan’s Nabeel Hasan sets Guinness World Record for great memory

05:14 PM | 3 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Actor Sami Khan, wife welcome baby boy

11:03 AM | 7 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 7 August, 2023

09:02 AM | 7 Aug, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee claws back some ground against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, moving up by Rs0.22 in the interbank market on the first working day of the week.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency appreciated by 0.08 percent, and was being traded at 286.75.

Last week, the embattled rupee remained under pressure and closed at 286.97 against the greenback in the inter-bank market.

Despite the inflows of billions, the rupee remained under pressure due to the high demand for dollar as the government relaxed all restrictions on imports.

More to follow...

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 7, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,016.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (7 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Karachi PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Islamabad PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Peshawar PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Quetta PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Sialkot PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Attock PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Gujranwala PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Jehlum PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Multan PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Bahawalpur PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Gujrat PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Nawabshah PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Chakwal PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Hyderabad PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Nowshehra PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Sargodha PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Faisalabad PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Mirpur PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: