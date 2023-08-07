Arslan Ash again proves his dominance in Tekken world by winning EVO champion title for fourth time

Aslan Ash, Pakistan's eSports prodigy and known figure in the gaming world, continues to rake in accolades as Lahore based player again made headlines by claiming the title of EVO champion 2023.

With three EVO titles under his belt, Arsalan entered Evolution Championship Series, known as EvO, the famous esports event, and clinched the fourth title becoming in Las Vegas on Sunday. EVO is the world’s biggest fighting game tournament with a long history where fighting game players from around the world gather in Las Vegas to compete against each other.

Backed by his exceptional skills and unwavering dedication for Tekken, Arslan continues to solidify his status as the finest Tekken player of all times, and in the recent event, he bagged a 3-0 victory over Japan's AO.

The undisputed champion outclassed AO 3-1 in the winner's final and outranked Ulsan 2-1 in the winner's semi-final.

4x EVO Champ. Remember the name. Arslan Ash. Alhamdullilah. pic.twitter.com/LoGHhLS5fp — Arslan Ash (@ArslanAsh95) August 7, 2023

With the latest feat, Arslan becomes the only player in the world to hold the title of four prestigious Tekken 7 wins.

With dazzling legacy in the world of e-sports, the young gamer is inspiring millions of aspiring gamers in Pakistan and across the globe.

Pakistani e-sport champion earlier bagged CEO 2021, Evo Japan 2019, and CEO 2021 champion titles.

Siddique was named ESPN’s best e-sports player in 2019. He went viral after defeating Jae-Min ‘Knee’ Bae at the grand final of the 2019 Evolution Championship Series and holds the title to be the only player to have won in the EVO Championship Japan as well as its American counterpart in the same year.