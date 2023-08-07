Arslan Ash again proves his dominance in Tekken world by winning EVO champion title for fourth time

Aslan Ash, Pakistan's eSports prodigy and known figure in the gaming world, continues to rake in accolades as Lahore based player again made headlines by claiming the title of EVO champion 2023.
With three EVO titles under his belt, Arsalan entered Evolution Championship Series, known as EvO, the famous esports event, and clinched the fourth title becoming in Las Vegas on Sunday. EVO is the world’s biggest fighting game tournament with a long history where fighting game players from around the world gather in Las Vegas to compete against each other.
Backed by his exceptional skills and unwavering dedication for Tekken, Arslan continues to solidify his status as the finest Tekken player of all times, and in the recent event, he bagged a 3-0 victory over Japan's AO.
The undisputed champion outclassed AO 3-1 in the winner's final and outranked Ulsan 2-1 in the winner's semi-final.
4x EVO Champ. Remember the name. Arslan Ash. Alhamdullilah. pic.twitter.com/LoGHhLS5fp— Arslan Ash (@ArslanAsh95) August 7, 2023
With the latest feat, Arslan becomes the only player in the world to hold the title of four prestigious Tekken 7 wins.
With dazzling legacy in the world of e-sports, the young gamer is inspiring millions of aspiring gamers in Pakistan and across the globe.
Pakistani e-sport champion earlier bagged CEO 2021, Evo Japan 2019, and CEO 2021 champion titles.
Siddique was named ESPN’s best e-sports player in 2019. He went viral after defeating Jae-Min ‘Knee’ Bae at the grand final of the 2019 Evolution Championship Series and holds the title to be the only player to have won in the EVO Championship Japan as well as its American counterpart in the same year.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, moving up by Rs0.22 in the interbank market on the first working day of the week.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency appreciated by 0.08 percent, and was being traded at 286.75.
Last week, the embattled rupee remained under pressure and closed at 286.97 against the greenback in the inter-bank market.
Despite the inflows of billions, the rupee remained under pressure due to the high demand for dollar as the government relaxed all restrictions on imports.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,016.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Karachi
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Quetta
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Attock
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Multan
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
