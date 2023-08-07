PTI wins Peshawar local bodies election against all odds

PESHAWAR – Former ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf managed to win a by-election held for the vacant seat of chairman in Peshawar’s Mathra tehsil.
Imran Khan-led party faced back to back setbacks as over hundred leaders including some of close aides of the PTI chief distanced themselves from politics and the party following My 9 events this year, and in a recent development, party chairman has been jailed in a corruption case.
Despite the detention of the party chief and massive crackdown, PTI bagged victory in the Peshawar local government by-election, winning the slots for chairman tehsil council.
PTI candidate secured 20,333 votes, and his rival from Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), remained runner-up by getting 13,564 votes. Jamat-e-Islami candidate got 9,546 votes, ANP’s Aziz Ghaffar secured 2,721 votes, PPP got 5,377 votes and PML-N remained last with 3,351 votes.
Earlier, the electoral authority had set up over hundreds of polling stations for by-elections.
Following the victory, PTI leader Asad Umar, took to social media, saying the best thing about the success in yesterday's Mathra tehsil election is that Tehreek-e-Insaaf's candidate Inam who is a general worker of the party and trained by ISF.
Asad was of the view that the ideology of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf succeeded against those who spend crores.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, moving up by Rs0.22 in the interbank market on the first working day of the week.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency appreciated by 0.08 percent, and was being traded at 286.75.
Last week, the embattled rupee remained under pressure and closed at 286.97 against the greenback in the inter-bank market.
Despite the inflows of billions, the rupee remained under pressure due to the high demand for dollar as the government relaxed all restrictions on imports.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,016.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Karachi
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Quetta
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Attock
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Multan
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
