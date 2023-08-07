Search

Pakistan

PTI wins Peshawar local bodies election against all odds

Web Desk 10:14 AM | 7 Aug, 2023
PESHAWAR – Former ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf managed to win a by-election held for the vacant seat of chairman in Peshawar’s Mathra tehsil.

Imran Khan-led party faced back to back setbacks as over hundred leaders including some of close aides of the PTI chief distanced themselves from politics and the party following My 9 events this year, and in a recent development, party chairman has been jailed in a corruption case.

Despite the detention of the party chief and massive crackdown, PTI bagged victory in the Peshawar local government by-election, winning the slots for chairman tehsil council.

PTI candidate secured 20,333 votes, and his rival from Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), remained runner-up by getting 13,564 votes. Jamat-e-Islami candidate got 9,546 votes, ANP’s Aziz Ghaffar secured 2,721 votes, PPP got 5,377 votes and PML-N remained last with 3,351 votes.

Earlier, the electoral authority had set up over hundreds of polling stations for by-elections.

Following the victory, PTI leader Asad Umar, took to social media, saying the best thing about the success in yesterday's Mathra tehsil election is that Tehreek-e-Insaaf's candidate Inam who is a general worker of the party and trained by ISF.

Asad was of the view that the ideology of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf succeeded against those who spend crores.

