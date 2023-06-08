Pakistan rejects allegations of human rights violations in post-May 9 crackdown

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Thursday denied the allegations of human rights violations in actions being conducted by the government following the May 9 incidents when PTI supported had attacked military and public properties in various cities.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zehra Baloch issued the rebuttal in a weekly press briefing while responding to queries following statements from the rights bodies and US lawmakers asking the South Asian country to honour its commitments as hundreds of PTI supporters were arrested in connection with the May 9 mayhem.

The PTI has claimed that its workers, including women, were being harassed in jail, but a committee formed to investigate the claims rejected them as false.

The FO spokesperson said, "Pakistan is a country that runs in line with the Constitution and law. Human rights of all of the citizens in Pakistan are ensured."

"Pakistan is complying with all the local laws and international commitments. The allegations against Pakistan for violating human rights are unfounded," the spokesperson said.

She said that the suspects involved in the May 9 violence are being brought to justice as per the law.