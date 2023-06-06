May 9 violence: LHC orders immediate release of Shah Mahmood Qureshi

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered the immediate release of PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who was put in detention following the May 9 protests.
The Rawalpindi bench of the high court issued the verdict, declaring a notification issued by the city’s deputy commissioner for PTI stalwart’s detention under 3 MPO. It also stopped the authorities from arresting the former foreign minister under this section.
Mr Qureshi’s lawyer Taimoor Malik and his daughter Gohar Bano Qureshi appeared before the court to submit arguments against his detention.
On May 23, the vice-chairman of PTI was re-arrested soon after being released from the Adiala Jail. The PTI on its Twitter handle said Qureshi was arrested after he refused to leave the party.
Qureshi was among the top PTI leaders arrested from Islamabad within 24 hours of the violent protests that had erupted on May 9 following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case.
He was taken into custody in the early hours of May 11 after the police raided Gilgit-Baltistan House in Islamabad under Section 3 (3MPO).
Last week, the party's top deserters visited Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Adiala jail in an effort to persuade him to change his loyalty, according to reports.
Qureshi was met in prison by a group of PTI defectors, including party heavyweights Fawad Chaudhry, Imran Ismail, Mahmood Moulvi, and Aamir Kiani, who attempted to persuade him to break up with the Imran Khan.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to face blows against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as the deadlock between Islamabad and IMF continues.
During the intraday trading on Tuesday, the local currency dropped against the US dollar, moving down nearly 0.06 percent. Before noon, PKR was being traded at 286.37, with a decline of Rs0.18.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee faced a setback and it was closed at 286.19 against the greenback in the inter-bank.
The rupee continues to face back-to-back blows amid deadlock between the Pakistani government and the multilateral lender.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 228,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
