Pakistani honoured for returning around Rs8m to Dubai police

DUBAI – A Pakistani taxi driver sets an example of honesty by returning nearly PKR 80 lakh to Dubai cops after finding it in her limousine.
Senior officials of Dubai police honored limousine driver identified as Muhammad Riyad Arain for returning AED 101,000 left by a passenger in his car.
To recognise his sincerity, Al Barsha Police Centre holds a ceremony to honour Muhammad Riyad who thanked Emirati authorities for the honour.
After finding a huge amount of cash, the man approached cops where he handed over the money to the Al Barsha Police Centre.
Several police officials, including Major General Majid Sultan Al Suwaidi, Director of Al Barsha Police Centre posed with the man and thanked him for his sincerity.
Over the years, several Pakistani workers have been honored for handing in huge finds of gold, cash or jewellery. In 2019, a Pakistani cleaner came under the limelight for handing over a bag containing 15kg of gold to the UAE road transport authority.
