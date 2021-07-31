Twitter rejoices as Pakistani man's 'wallet return' mission ends successfully

Amid the plethora of tiffs on the internet, Twitter seems in a celebratory mood as Indians and Pakistanis have been brought together with a help of 'wallet'.

Delving into details, a Pakistani man takes his Twitter audience on a hilarious yet meaningful quest as he determinedly hunts a certain ‘Rahul’ in London to return his wallet.

In today's world, sentiments and compassion might have taken a backseat but the following Twitter thread has definitely melted hearts whilst restoring faith in humanity.

The hero-in-question is Ghazi Taimoor who is a Pakistani living in London. He came across a brown wallet, full of bank cards belonging to a certain Rahul, on Shoreditch High street.

Vowing to return the wallet, Taimoor sets on a memorable hunt whilst thoroughly entertaining the Twitterati in the following process.

Guys! Just found this wallet on Shoreditch High street. Name on the bank card suggests the wallet belongs to a Rahul R******. Time to HUNT RAHUL DOWN. Will update y’all pic.twitter.com/Z7u2aUpZHK — Ghazi Taimoor (@ghazi_taimoor) July 29, 2021

‘Anjali-style’ running to his head office now. He better not have cancelled his bank cards else this was for nothing. Rahul I’m coming! — Ghazi Taimoor (@ghazi_taimoor) July 29, 2021

The new wallet in town quickly rose to fame as it became the talk of the town. With a fair share of twists and turns along with amusing side commentary, the mission concluded triumphantly as the wallet got returned to 'Rahul'.

Guys! We found Rahul. Finance Manager. He’s in shock. Tears in his eyes. We got you Rahul! pic.twitter.com/VQ7qvUMGMB — Ghazi Taimoor (@ghazi_taimoor) July 29, 2021

Needless to say, the internet showered love for the wallet hero for his kindness as they lauded him for playing his part to spread positivity.

A lost wallet and a man's quest to restore it to its owner. This is how our faith in humanity is restored. Fun thread ???? https://t.co/SABd18wsBv — Hackette with a machete (@sidshukla) July 30, 2021

Best thing on the internet today! Taimoor you're the real Ghazi!! https://t.co/CPBIuAmRFP — Affan (@m_affan13) July 30, 2021

Expressing his gratitude, Taimoor tweeted, "I’m slightly teary-eyed Pleading face as I type this, but I’m GRATEFUL for so much kindness and love I’ve received from strangers in this past one day. It’s been a terribly tough year for us all and it’s little acts of kindness that make this world a better place to live in."

I’m slightly teary-eyed ???? as I type this, but I’m GRATEFUL for so much kindness & love I’ve received from strangers in this past one day. Thank you ???????? It’s been a terribly tough year for us all and it’s little acts of kindness that make this world a better place to live in ❤️ — Ghazi Taimoor (@ghazi_taimoor) July 30, 2021

As the majority keep on underestimating the power of a kind word, the following adorable exchange is definitely a trendsetter.