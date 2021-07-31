Jhanvi Kapoor sets internet on fire with new workout video
Web Desk
09:53 PM | 31 Jul, 2021
Jhanvi Kapoor sets internet on fire with new workout video
Share

Bollywood's Jhanvi Kapoor, the daughter of late celebrity Sridevi, has left her fans stunned with a new video shared by her fitness trainer on her social media account.

Namrata Purohit posted the video on Instagram in which Dhadak star can be seen working her heart out, giving fitness goals to her fans.

The fitness trainer captioned the video as, “Just two girls working on the core and making it burn.”

09:53 PM | 31 Jul, 2021

