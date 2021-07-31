Pakistani minister slams India's Modi for leaving world at delta variant’s mercy
Web Desk
10:17 PM | 31 Jul, 2021
Pakistani minister slams India's Modi for leaving world at delta variant’s mercy
Share

Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Saturday criticised the Indian government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to curb the spread of the delta variant of Covid-19.

The information minister said in a tweet that the world was close to victory in its war against the pandemic when irresponsible handling of the pandemic by the Modi government pushed it into a deep trouble once again.

He said the failure of the Indian “extremist government” resulted in the spread of the delta variant and “we are again at the mercy of the virus”.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the government institution tasked with monitoring the coronavirus spread in Pakistan and making policies to deal with any critical situation, said on Saturday that coronavirus positivity rate in Pakistan has increased to 8.46 percent once again.

According to the NCOC, Pakistan conducted 58,479 tests in 24 hours and 4,950 tested positive for the deadly virus. At least 65 more people fell prey to the deadly virus in Pakistan on Saturday.

