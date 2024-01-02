BarracudaXII: Pakistan Navy kicks off multi-nation oil spill exercise in Karachi today

KARACHI – The Pakistan Navy launches its international exercise focusing on oil spill response in Karachi, welcoming participants from various nations including Saudi Arabia and China.

The 12th Barracuda exercise aims to showcase Pakistan’s expertise in addressing the adverse impacts of oil spills and sea pollution.

Spanning from January 2 to 4, this year’s exercise involves Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, China, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, and representatives from oil-importing companies in Pakistan.

During the three-day drill, practical scenarios mimicking oil spills in coastal and open sea settings will be enacted, with a key emphasis on search and rescue operations, as highlighted in Radio Pakistan’s report.

Naval exercises between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are frequent occurrences, contributing to the training and readiness of naval personnel, fostering coordination among diverse navies, testing equipment, and experimenting with innovative tactics. These exercises serve as essential platforms for learning and collaboration among maritime forces.

The enduring bond between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia spans various sectors, encompassing defense, economy, finance, trade, and media. This relationship, rooted in decades of fraternity, is further strengthened by Saudi Arabia being home to over 2.7 million Pakistani expatriates, making it a crucial hub for remittances and an integral part of Pakistan’s economic landscape.