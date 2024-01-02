BarracudaXII: Pakistan Navy kicks off multi-nation oil spill exercise in Karachi today

Multi-nation oil spill exercise involving Saudi Arabia
KARACHI – The Pakistan Navy launches its international exercise focusing on oil spill response in Karachi, welcoming participants from various nations including Saudi Arabia and China.
The 12th Barracuda exercise aims to showcase Pakistan’s expertise in addressing the adverse impacts of oil spills and sea pollution.
Spanning from January 2 to 4, this year’s exercise involves Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, China, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, and representatives from oil-importing companies in Pakistan.
During the three-day drill, practical scenarios mimicking oil spills in coastal and open sea settings will be enacted, with a key emphasis on search and rescue operations, as highlighted in Radio Pakistan’s report.
Naval exercises between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are frequent occurrences, contributing to the training and readiness of naval personnel, fostering coordination among diverse navies, testing equipment, and experimenting with innovative tactics. These exercises serve as essential platforms for learning and collaboration among maritime forces.
The enduring bond between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia spans various sectors, encompassing defense, economy, finance, trade, and media. This relationship, rooted in decades of fraternity, is further strengthened by Saudi Arabia being home to over 2.7 million Pakistani expatriates, making it a crucial hub for remittances and an integral part of Pakistan’s economic landscape.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against greenback and other currencies in open market on Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.2 for buying and 283.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 308 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.2
|283.95
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.78
|757.78
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.72
|40.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.75
|42.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.1
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.65
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.42
|923.42
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.43
|62.03
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.31
|180.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.47
|27.77
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.59
|740.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.45
|78.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.97
|28.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|335.08
|337.58
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.39
Gold rate in Pakistan witnessed a marginal decline on second day of the year despite the positive cues in the international market.
As price of single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,700, the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,360.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs200,932, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs191,800 and 18k gold rate stands at Rs164,400 for single tola.
In international market, the bullion moved up and reached $2,069 on Tuesday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Karachi
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Quetta
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Attock
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Multan
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,700
|PKR 2,520
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.