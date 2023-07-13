Pakistan receives $1.2bn loan from IMF: Dar

KARACHI – Pakistan has received much needed $1.2 billion loan installment from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the Stand-By Agreement, which will support the country’s foreign exchange reserves and will help the local currency to gain momentum against the dollar.
The crisis-hit country received an amount after IMF's executive board gave a nod to $3 billion Stand-By Agreement (SBA) as the two sides continued talks for months. Islamabad however reached a staff-level agreement with US based lender, securing a short-term pact.
Following fresh disbursement, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed that the central bank received the balance and mentioned that other tranches will be released after two reviews.
This much-needed funds will boost the country’s dilapidating foreign exchange reserves, the Finance chief said, saying State Bank reserves climbed by around $4.2 billion this week as $2bn deposit was made by Saudi Arabia and another $1bn received from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Dar acknowledged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for playing a crucial role in reaching the deal with the IMF, saying the economic team had extended full support to him during the complicated process.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee, which continues to recover after positive development on the economic front, advanced a positive trajectory to further appreciate on Thursday.
During the intra-day trading, Rupee was being traded at Rs274 per dollar, moving up Rs3.48.
Experts attributed the local currency's rise to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) SBA agreement, and financial funds from Saudi Arabia, and UAE.
Money market is adjusting to the positive development and payment from the Fund would increase the country’s foreign reserves, and will improve investor's sentiment.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,810.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
