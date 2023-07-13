Elon Musk enters AI world with xAI to build ChatGPT alternate

SAN FRANCISCO – Tesla chief and Twitter CEO Elon Musk has launched new artificial intelligence startup xAI, comprising engineers from top technology firms, as the billionaire taps AI world to compete with rival ChatGPT.
The chief engineer of SpaceX remained connected with AI in his previous projects including Tesla but now announced new site to understand ‘the true nature of the universe’.
The 52-year-old, revealed that he picked July 12, 2023, for xAI reveal as the date is related to a science fiction classic, Douglas Adams' The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy. Musk said 7-12-23 equals 42, which the novel notably suggests is the ‘answer to life’.
Announcing formation of @xAI to understand reality— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2023
Twitter CEO earlier hinted at building a safer Artificial Intelligence world by tapping a maximally curious AI that seeks to understand the true nature of the universe.
The tech geek maintained that his AI journey stemmed from ending risks linked with superintelligence, which according to him will appear in coming years.
Meanwhile, his interest in the AI industry has been denounced by critics. In a previous interview, he mentioned his plans for his new AI endeavor, calling it TruthGPT, however, he comes with different name.
Last year, Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion, and is now facing major rival as Meta rolled out Threads, a similar microblogging platform. The app even saw over 100 million people signing up in less than a week.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee, which continues to recover after positive development on the economic front, advanced a positive trajectory to further appreciate on Thursday.
During the intra-day trading, Rupee was being traded at Rs274 per dollar, moving up Rs3.48.
Experts attributed the local currency's rise to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) SBA agreement, and financial funds from Saudi Arabia, and UAE.
Money market is adjusting to the positive development and payment from the Fund would increase the country’s foreign reserves, and will improve investor's sentiment.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,810.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.