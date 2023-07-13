Elon Musk enters AI world with xAI to build ChatGPT alternate

Search

Web Desk 02:44 PM | 13 Jul, 2023
Source: File Photo

SAN FRANCISCO – Tesla chief and Twitter CEO Elon Musk has launched new artificial intelligence startup xAI, comprising engineers from top technology firms, as the billionaire taps AI world to compete with rival ChatGPT.

The chief engineer of SpaceX remained connected with AI in his previous projects including Tesla but now announced new site to understand ‘the true nature of the universe’.           

The 52-year-old, revealed that he picked July 12, 2023, for xAI reveal as the date is related to a science fiction classic, Douglas Adams' The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy. Musk said 7-12-23 equals 42, which the novel notably suggests is the ‘answer to life’.

Twitter CEO earlier hinted at building a safer Artificial Intelligence world by tapping a maximally curious AI that seeks to understand the true nature of the universe.

The tech geek maintained that his AI journey stemmed from ending risks linked with superintelligence, which according to him will appear in coming years.

Meanwhile, his interest in the AI industry has been denounced by critics. In a previous interview, he mentioned his plans for his new AI endeavor, calling it TruthGPT, however, he comes with different name.

Last year, Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion, and is now facing major rival as Meta rolled out Threads, a similar microblogging platform. The app even saw over 100 million people signing up in less than a week.

Elon Musk's parents show distaste for his cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg at Colosseum

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

