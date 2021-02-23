It's official: Spotify is finally launching in Pakistan within next few days
ISLAMABAD – The wait is finally over as highly popular Sweden-based audio streaming and media services provider, Spotify is finally launching in Pakistan.
The digital music service provider officially announced the news on official Twitter and Instagram handles.
Earlier in 2020, Spotify created a verified Instagram account for Pakistan but we did not see an official announcement up until now. However, it’s not speculation this time around. "We launch in 80+ new markets over the next few days. See you soon Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Nigeria," the company wrote on Twitter.
We launch in 80+ new markets over the next few days. See you soon Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nigeria ???? #SpotifyStreamOn pic.twitter.com/Wqv3IFdicz— Spotify (@Spotify) February 22, 2021
Spotify launched its service over a decade ago and is currently available in 93 countries and has 345 million monthly active users.
