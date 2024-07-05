Search

Free solar systems, interest-free loans announced for 'eligible' power consumers in Punjab

Web Desk
11:04 PM | 5 Jul, 2024
Free solar systems, interest-free loans announced for 'eligible' power consumers in Punjab
Source: File photo

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced a relief initiative for electricity consumers using up to 200 units. Under this new program, the government will provide free solar panels based on electricity consumption.

This green energy plan was introduced in response to skyrocketing electricity bills due to new tariff slabs implemented on July 1.

The Punjab government will distribute free solar panels to consumers using up to 200 units. Additionally, it will offer interest-free loans to those using between 200 and 500 units, and a 75% contribution towards interest-free loans for consumers using more than 500 units.

During a ceremony, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed her empathy for residents burdened by rising electricity bills and assured that the government would make every possible effort to provide relief to the public.

Punjab Solar System Scheme

Registration for the Punjab Solar Panel Scheme has begun. Upon registration, you will receive an SMS notification within a few days regarding your eligibility. If eligible, the solar system will be delivered to your home.

Pakistan has seen an unprecedented increase in the electricity tariff in the last couple of years. This week, the average basic electricity tariff was approved to be raised from Rs29.78 to Rs35.50.

In a report, the National Electronic Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) revealed that Pakistan's power sector caused a Rs403 billion loss in the Financial Year 2022-23. 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

