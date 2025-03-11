Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Samsung S25 Edge expected to launch in April – Prices and key details leaked!

Samsung S25 Edge Expected To Launch In April Prices And Key Details Leaked

Technology company Samsung is expected to launch its device, the S25 Edge, on April 16 in South Korea and April 15 in other regions.

However, the latest leaked report suggests that the Galaxy S25 Edge will allegedly be priced at 288,000 PKR (1030 USD) for the 256GB version and 313,000 PKR (1120 USD) for the 512GB version.

Samsung is reportedly skipping the 1TB option, introducing only the 256GB and 512GB versions.

If these prices are accurate, the S25 Edge will be priced between the S25+ (930 USD) and the S25 Ultra (1167 USD).

It is worth mentioning that Samsung is expected to have a limited supply of 40,000 units for this phone, initially available in May.

Samsung S25 Expected Price, PTA Tax in Pakistan 2025

