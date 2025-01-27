Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Samsung S25 Expected Price, PTA Tax in Pakistan 2025

Samsung S25 Expected Price Pta Tax In Pakistan 2025

Android leading company Samsung rolled out its new flagship device Galaxy S25 series, with three new models Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra. The new line of Samsung bring AI options, along with UI 7 for a personalized mobile experience, with AI agents capable of multimodal interactions, including pictures, text, and speech.

The company offers cutting-edge technology, a sleek design, and top-tier performance, making it a standout choice for tech enthusiasts.

Samsung S25 Price in Pakistan

The company has not yet released details about the official price but sources claimed that Galaxy S25 series will cost around Rs350,000 in Pakistan, with the following PTA tax rates.

Device Price (on Passport) Price (on CNIC)
Galaxy S25 Rs. 99,500 Rs. 121,000
Galaxy S25+ Rs. 97,000 Rs. 119,000
Galaxy S25 Ultra Rs. 160,000 Rs. 188,500

Samsung S25 Specs

Model Global Price
Samsung Galaxy S25 $799.99
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus $999.99
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra $1,299.99

 

Feature Details
Display 6.2-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 1080 x 2340 pixels
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (3 nm)
RAM 12GB
Storage Options 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Rear Camera Triple: 50 MP (wide), 10 MP (telephoto), 12 MP (ultrawide)
Front Camera 12 MP
Battery 4000 mAh, 25W Fast Charging, 15W Wireless Charging
Operating System Android 15, OneUI 7
Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, NFC
Water Resistance IP68 (Water-resistant up to 1.5m for 30 mins)

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. S24: Is it worth upgrading to the new flagship device?”

 

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

