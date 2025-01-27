Samsung S25 Expected Price, PTA Tax in Pakistan 2025

Android leading company Samsung rolled out its new flagship device Galaxy S25 series, with three new models Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra. The new line of Samsung bring AI options, along with UI 7 for a personalized mobile experience, with AI agents capable of multimodal interactions, including pictures, text, and speech.
The company offers cutting-edge technology, a sleek design, and top-tier performance, making it a standout choice for tech enthusiasts.
Samsung S25 Price in Pakistan
The company has not yet released details about the official price but sources claimed that Galaxy S25 series will cost around Rs350,000 in Pakistan, with the following PTA tax rates.
|Device
|Price (on Passport)
|Price (on CNIC)
|Galaxy S25
|Rs. 99,500
|Rs. 121,000
|Galaxy S25+
|Rs. 97,000
|Rs. 119,000
|Galaxy S25 Ultra
|Rs. 160,000
|Rs. 188,500
Samsung S25 Specs
|Model
|Global Price
|Samsung Galaxy S25
|$799.99
|Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus
|$999.99
|Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
|$1,299.99
|Feature
|Details
|Display
|6.2-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 1080 x 2340 pixels
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (3 nm)
|RAM
|12GB
|Storage Options
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB
|Rear Camera
|Triple: 50 MP (wide), 10 MP (telephoto), 12 MP (ultrawide)
|Front Camera
|12 MP
|Battery
|4000 mAh, 25W Fast Charging, 15W Wireless Charging
|Operating System
|Android 15, OneUI 7
|Connectivity
|5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, NFC
|Water Resistance
|IP68 (Water-resistant up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. S24: Is it worth upgrading to the new flagship device?”