Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. S24: Is it worth upgrading to the new flagship device?”

Its that time of the year when leading Apple rival rolled out its flagship device. Samsung S25 is finally here with pricing starting at $799. The company made tall claims about the phone’s AI features. The phone – which is apparently same in design – was launched at the same price as last year’s Galaxy S24, and buyers are mulling to upgrade.

S25 comes with unseen AI-driven specs, some potential buyers are questioning whether these advancements are enough to justify the upgrade.

Samsung S25 Price

Samsung S25 brings all required powered tools designed to improve user experience with its new features include ability to search across multiple apps. There’s also a new AI-powered morning brief that provides personalized updates on your weather, schedule, and more, right when you wake up.

The new device got Circle to Search tool, which now work with links, emails, and phone numbers on your screen for easier interaction.

But while these additions are impressive, many internet users are on the fence about whether the new AI features alone make the Galaxy S25 worth the purchase. The core specs, such as the 6.2-inch AMOLED display and 4,000mAh battery, remain largely the same as the Galaxy S24, leading some consumers to question if they should upgrade solely for AI functionality.

Online discussions have quickly turned to whether the AI tools in the Galaxy S25 truly make a difference in everyday use. Many users express interest in the new features but are unsure if they warrant the cost of upgrading, especially considering that the Galaxy S24’s price might drop after the S25’s launch. For those who are content with their S24 or another older model, the decision may ultimately come down to whether AI improvements outweigh the incremental hardware changes.

Samsung’s shift toward AI integration is certainly an exciting direction for tech enthusiasts, and for those looking to experience the cutting edge of mobile technology, the Galaxy S25 could be a dream.

Some buyers are still unsure whether AI features are truly transformative or if they’re just a nice-to-have addition. As AI becomes more prevalent in the tech world, it’s possible that future models will refine these capabilities, making it easier to decide when to upgrade.

With the new launch, the question remains whether is it worth upgrading to Galaxy S25 for AI alone, or should users hold off for a more substantial hardware update in the future?