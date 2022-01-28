First Samsung smartphone assembled in Pakistan launched
Share
KARACHI – First smartphone assembled by Samsung in Pakistan has been unveiled, marking a significant milestone in the production sector that will cut the import bill of the country.
The South Korean tech giant has partnered with Lucky Motor Corporation for assembling smartphones in Pakistan. They have jointly set up an assembly plant at Port Qasim.
At the launching ceremony of the locally assembled Samsung smartphone, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar said that around 70 percent of smartphones were assembled in Pakistan.
Samsung & Lucky Group launched the first locally manufactured mobile phone under Samsung's brand in Pakistan! 🇵🇰 #PakistanMovingForward pic.twitter.com/EU1OyjEhqO— PTI (@PTIofficial) January 26, 2022
He said that the development comes after a year of introducing the Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy (MDMP) in June 2020.
He added that Samsung’s launch was a result of the success of Device Identification Registration & Blocking System (DIRBS) system launched three years ago.
3 years after launching DIRBS & a year after we launched Mobile Manufacturing Policy, 70% of smart phones are now assembled in Pakistan.— Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) January 26, 2022
Samsung has also unveiled its first locally assembled smartphone. The next step is exporting these phones InshAllah. @PTAofficialpk @Pak_MoIP
Azhar said that the government now aims at exporting the locally assembled smartphones to other countries.
He also informed that Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had collected over Rs135 billion in taxes under DIRBS.
Samsung’s first TV line-up plant goes ... 05:39 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
ISLAMABAD – One of the world’s leading TV manufacturers, Samsung has made its first TV line-up plant ...
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Human capital development is the cornerstone of Pakistan’s growth ...05:56 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
- First Samsung smartphone assembled in Pakistan launched05:43 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
- Money-laundering case: FIA writes letters to freeze Hareem Shah’s ...02:27 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021