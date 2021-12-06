Samsung’s first TV line-up plant goes operational in Pakistan

05:39 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
Samsung’s first TV line-up plant goes operational in Pakistan
Share

ISLAMABAD – One of the world’s leading TV manufacturers, Samsung has made its first TV line-up plant operational in Pakistan, Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood announced on Monday.

The PM’s aide congratulated the South Koran firm over his joint venture in collaboration with R&R Industries.

“Initially, the unit will produce 50,000 TV sets and increase the capacity to 100,000 units within 2 years,” the premier said.

The joint venture is the vindication of the Ministry of Commerce’s “Make-in-Pakistan” policy for industrialization, he said. Dawoos also urged all local firms to partner with leading international companies to set up units in the country.

Last month, Samsung finally started production of smartphones in Pakistan, giving hopes to the government that this would decrease import bill of the country.

In July, the Seoul-based firm had signed an agreement with Lucky Motor Corporation to start manufacturing of its mobile phones in Pakistan.

Samsung’s decision to set up phones’ assembly plant in Pakistan indicates the success of the Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy (MDMP) launched by the PTI government in June 2020.

New Samsung Experience Stores open in Hafeez ... 05:13 PM | 3 Sep, 2021

LAHORE – Samsung Pakistan announced the opening of two new stores; The Phone Shop and the Mobile Store in Hafeez ...

More From This Category
More than 10 prisoners escape from police custody ...
07:12 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
Emirates introduces special fares for flights ...
06:28 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
COAS Bajwa, DG ISI call on PM Imran
05:24 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
Sialkot lynching: Mortal remains of Sri Lankan ...
04:19 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
Pakistan Army chopper crashes in Siachen, 2 ...
03:28 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
Major Shabbir Sharif's supreme sacrifice ...
12:53 PM | 6 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Adnan Siddiqui and Imran Ashraf hint at the release of their upcoming film 'Dum Mastam'
05:50 PM | 6 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr