Samsung’s first TV line-up plant goes operational in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – One of the world’s leading TV manufacturers, Samsung has made its first TV line-up plant operational in Pakistan, Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood announced on Monday.

The PM’s aide congratulated the South Koran firm over his joint venture in collaboration with R&R Industries.

“Initially, the unit will produce 50,000 TV sets and increase the capacity to 100,000 units within 2 years,” the premier said.

The joint venture is the vindication of the Ministry of Commerce’s “Make-in-Pakistan” policy for industrialization, he said. Dawoos also urged all local firms to partner with leading international companies to set up units in the country.

Last month, Samsung finally started production of smartphones in Pakistan, giving hopes to the government that this would decrease import bill of the country.

In July, the Seoul-based firm had signed an agreement with Lucky Motor Corporation to start manufacturing of its mobile phones in Pakistan.

Samsung’s decision to set up phones’ assembly plant in Pakistan indicates the success of the Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy (MDMP) launched by the PTI government in June 2020.