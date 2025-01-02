Chicken Meat rates climb up to Rs750per kg in parts of Punjab

LAHORE – Prices of chicken meat saw huge surge as rates per kg climbed to Rs750 per kilogram in Rawalpindi and other cities, impacting household budgets.

The prices of most consumed meat puts additional burden as prices jumped from Rs 450 per kg to R750 – a surge of Rs300. The price hike is also affecting residents of twin cities where people are now considering vegetables and other pulses over the meat.

The unexpected surge left authorities grappling with the situation, as citizens raised questions over price control. The hike comes amid holiday season when demand for chicken witness an increase. In Lahore, the government price is Rs595 per kg while it is being sold at higher rates in parts of the provincial capital.

The fresh price surge raised serious concerns among consumers and market experts regarding the stability of poultry prices and the availability of chicken in the region. The sudden escalation in prices also sparked a wave of uncertainty, with many questioning the underlying causes and the ability of authorities to regulate the poultry market.