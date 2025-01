Full list of convicts granted sentence relief by Pakistan Army in May 9 riots

RAWALPINDI – At least 19 convicts involved in May 9 riots had their sentences pardoned by military after submitting appeals for mercy. This decision comes after a review of 67 mercy petitions filed by the convicts, who were involved in attacks on sensitive installations.

ISPR said out of total petitions, 48 cases were processed by the Courts of Appeal, while the mercy appeals of 19 individuals were approved purely on humanitarian grounds. The rest if mercy petitions are still under consideration and will be decided in accordance with the legal process, the statement said.

List of Pardoned May 9 Riots Convicts