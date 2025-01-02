Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Electricity consumers likely to get over Rs15 per unit relief

Major Relief Approved For Electricity Consumers Using Above 200 Units

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has finalised a formula for providing a relief of over Rs15 per unit to electricity consumers.

Reports said the authority has submitted recommendations to the government for reducing the prices, suggesting that the “Balance of Tariff” method could be used to decrease rates.

It added that revising capacity payments and surcharges could also help cut the electricity prices. Operational inefficiencies could also be addressed to reduce electricity costs.

Currently, the price of electricity is Rs45.06 per unit.

It stated that the per unit price include Rs17.01 capacity charges, Rs15.28 taxes and surcharges, and Rs3.10 in wake of electricity distribution. It added that transmission charges amount to Rs1.37 per unit are also received from consumers. The net average production cost of electricity stands at Rs7.62 per unit.

Reports said if surcharges of Rs7.52 and adjustments of 67 paisas per unit are removed, the electricity price would be reduced to Rs25.20 per unit.

