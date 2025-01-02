Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Nadra CNIC fee update in Pakistan – January 2025

LAHORE – National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) is the competent authority to issue Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) to Pakistani citizens who are aged 18 or above.

It is mandatory of the citizens to apply for the ID card when they reach the age of 18 as they can face trouble without it.

The identity card is essentia to obtain driving license, NTN, bank account, passport, cellular connection etc.

Nadara CNIC is directly linked with healthcare by linking medical records.

Nadra CNIC Fee Update For January 2025

As of January 2025, Nadra fee structure for issuance of CNIC is unchanged. The normal fee for a New Smart National Identity Card stands at Rs750. For urgent processing, the fee stands at Rs1,500, while the executive category fee is Rs2,500.

The citizens are required to bring birth certificate or matric result card and CNIC copy of a family member while going to apply for the ID card for first time.

