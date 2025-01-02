Pak Army grants pardon to 19 individuals involved in May 9 Attacks: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army granted remission of sentences to 19 convicts involved in May 9 attack, military media wing ISPR said Thursday.

Inter-Services Public Relations ISPR said decision was made on humanitarian grounds and in accordance with the law, following a series of mercy petitions filed by the convicts.

A total of 67 mercy petitions were submitted, of which 48 have been processed and are currently under consideration by the Courts of Appeal. The remaining petitions were reviewed, with 19 accepted and their punishments remitted.

Those whose punishment has been remitted are:

Muhammad Ayaz s/o Sahibzada Khan

Sami Ullah s/o Meer dad Khan

Laeeq Ahmed s/o Manzoor Ahmed

Amjad Ali s/o Manzoor Ahmed

Yasir Nawaz s/o Ameer Nawaz Khan

Said Alam s/o Maaz Ullah Khan

Zahid Khan s/o Muhammad Nabi

Muhammad Suleman s/o Said Ghani Jan

Hamza Sharif s/o Muhammad Azam

Muhammad Salman s/o Zahid Nisar

Asher Butt s/o Muhammad Arshad Butt

Muhammad Waqas s/o Malik Muhammad Khalil

Sufayan Idrees s/o Idrees Ahmed

Muneeb Ahmed s/o Naveed Ahmed Butt

Muhammad Ahmed s/o Muhammad Nazir

Muhammad Nawaz s/o Abdul Samad

Muhammad Ali s/o Muhammad Boota

Muhammad Bilawal s/o Manzoor Hussain

Muhammad Ilyas s/o Muhammad Fazal Haleem

These 19 individuals will be released once all necessary procedural formalities are completed. The Army emphasized that while the punishment remission showcases the strength of the legal process, it also reflects compassion and mercy as integral components of justice.

This is not the first such move; in April 2024, 20 convicts were similarly released on humanitarian grounds, reinforcing the army’s commitment to ensuring justice through due process and fairness. The convicted individuals retain the right to appeal their cases, as well as other legal remedies in accordance with the law and constitution, ISPR said.

Military Court Sentences scores of PTI protesters over may 9 attacks

Last month, military court sentenced at least 85 civilians, including a relative of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and two retired military officers, to prison terms of two to ten years for their involvement in attacks on military facilities after Khan’s arrest in May 2023.

The sentences raised concerns, particularly from PTI leaders and international community, citing issues with transparency and the fairness of military trials. DG ISPR defended the sentences, stating defendants have the right to legal representation and appeals.