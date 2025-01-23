Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

World Bank to invest $20b in Pakistan under 10-year partnership framework

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the World Bank’s Country Partnership Framework, under which the World Bank will invest $20 billion in Pakistan over the next 10 years.

The inaugural ceremony was held in Islamabad, where the Prime Minister and other speakers addressed the audience.

In his speech, Shehbaz Sharif termed the launch as a historic and joyous occasion, highlighting the collaborative efforts of Pakistan’s “dream team” with the World Bank to create the partnership framework. He expressed gratitude to the World Bank President for consistent support in various sectors.

The 10-year partnership framework focuses on six key areas, including development in the IT sector. The Prime Minister noted that these reforms should have been implemented decades ago.

He emphasized the World Bank’s trust in Pakistan’s systems, acknowledging the Bank’s support in sectors like hydropower, energy, and institutional reforms. The program will invest $20 billion, covering areas like education, health, and addressing the impacts of the 2022 climate disaster.

The framework also includes initiatives for achieving educational goals and promoting public-private partnerships. Additionally, the program will encourage private investment alongside the $20 billion funding.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed confidence that with the dedication and hard work involved in forming this program, its effective implementation would lead Pakistan to new heights, making the country truly great.

