‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’: Punjab residents to get Three Marla Plots in Chishtian

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif okayed new initiative to allocate three Marla plots to residents across the province.

CM Maryam gave approval during a meeting in Lahore on Friday as scheme will first be implemented in Chistian, where 666 plots will be distributed to eligible individuals.

During the meeting, it was also revealed that the “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” project made significant progress, with the first installment of loans disbursed to over 900 applicants. Furthermore, the government will provide furniture and essential household items to the first five homes completed under the project.

This move is part of the provincial government’s ongoing efforts to support affordable housing and improve living conditions for the people of country’s most populated region.

The data of 50,000 applicants has been sent for verification, with 38,000 confirmed. The program’s portal has over 600,000 registered users, and 325,000 applications have been received. Punjab government aims to build 47,000 houses and 100,000 by December next year.