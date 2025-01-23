Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan Faces Backlash For Bts Video With Mathira

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, a renowned Pakistani entertainer famous for his humorous remake of Madam Noor Jahan’s Akh Larray Bado Badi, recently found himself in the spotlight for the wrong reasons.

Known for his quirky performances and love for interviews, Chahat recently appeared on Mathira’s popular 21MM Show.

A behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from the show, shared by Chahat on his official Facebook account, has sparked criticism.

In the clip, Chahat is seen greeting Mathira and requesting a picture with her. While Mathira agreed, viewers noted her seemingly shy demeanor.

Social media users were quick to troll Chahat, accusing him of exuding “flirtatious vibes.” Some claimed that Mathira appeared uncomfortable and even unsafe during the interaction.

A few commenters remarked that they had never seen Mathira look so uneasy before. Many viewers criticized Chahat’s behavior, deeming it inappropriate towards the female host.

The video continues to circulate online, fueling debates about professionalism and personal boundaries in the entertainment industry.

