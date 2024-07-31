Search

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar claims explicit videos made at gunpoint

09:11 PM | 31 Jul, 2024
khalil ur rehman qamar

Renowned scriptwriter Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar has claimed that his explicit videos, which recently surfaced, were made under duress at gunpoint and are indeed real.

In an interview with a YouTuber, Qamar confirmed that he was forced to make the explicit videos. He stated that he protested to his captors, arguing that he couldn't do such things at gunpoint, but they persisted in forcing him.

Yesterday, explicit videos of Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar went viral on social media, showing him with a woman. Qamar recently fell victim to a honey trap scheme orchestrated by a criminal gang, which demanded ransom for his release.

The main suspect in the kidnapping case revealed that they possess two videos of Qamar, each approximately an hour and a half long. The suspect stated that the videos show Qamar attempting to engage with a woman who allegedly lured him into the trap.

