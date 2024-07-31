Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar claims explicit videos made at gunpoint

Renowned scriptwriter Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar has claimed that his explicit videos, which recently surfaced, were made under duress at gunpoint and are indeed real.
In an interview with a YouTuber, Qamar confirmed that he was forced to make the explicit videos. He stated that he protested to his captors, arguing that he couldn't do such things at gunpoint, but they persisted in forcing him.
Yesterday, explicit videos of Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar went viral on social media, showing him with a woman. Qamar recently fell victim to a honey trap scheme orchestrated by a criminal gang, which demanded ransom for his release.
The main suspect in the kidnapping case revealed that they possess two videos of Qamar, each approximately an hour and a half long. The suspect stated that the videos show Qamar attempting to engage with a woman who allegedly lured him into the trap.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 31, 2024 in open market.
On Wednesday, US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate moved up to 356.35 for buying, and 359.90 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
