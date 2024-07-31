Here’s how Israel reacted to Ismail Haniyeh’s assassination

Israeli government spokesperson David Menser refused to answer questions from journalists regarding the reported martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh in a missile attack in Iran.

According to Israeli media, spokesperson David Menser responded to journalists by saying, "I will not comment on the killing of Ismail Haniyeh. I do not have any information on this matter at this time."

David Menser further stated that any statement regarding Ismail Haniyeh's killing will be issued by the Israeli military.

The spokesperson added that the war in Gaza will only end with the complete eradication of Hamas. Even during ceasefires for the release of Israeli hostages, there is the option to continue the war.

The Israeli spokesperson acknowledged that a senior Hezbollah leader, Fawad Shukri, was targeted in Lebanon.

It is noteworthy that Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was martyred early this morning in a missile attack in Tehran when he had just returned to his hotel after attending the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected Iranian president.

