Search

World

Here’s how Israel reacted to Ismail Haniyeh’s assassination

Web Desk
10:05 PM | 31 Jul, 2024
Here’s how Israel reacted to Ismail Haniyeh’s assassination

Israeli government spokesperson David Menser refused to answer questions from journalists regarding the reported martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh in a missile attack in Iran.

According to Israeli media, spokesperson David Menser responded to journalists by saying, "I will not comment on the killing of Ismail Haniyeh. I do not have any information on this matter at this time."

David Menser further stated that any statement regarding Ismail Haniyeh's killing will be issued by the Israeli military.

The spokesperson added that the war in Gaza will only end with the complete eradication of Hamas. Even during ceasefires for the release of Israeli hostages, there is the option to continue the war.

The Israeli spokesperson acknowledged that a senior Hezbollah leader, Fawad Shukri, was targeted in Lebanon.

It is noteworthy that Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was martyred early this morning in a missile attack in Tehran when he had just returned to his hotel after attending the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected Iranian president.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/31-Jul-2024/hamas-chief-ismail-haniyeh-assassinated-in-iran

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

World

10:05 PM | 31 Jul, 2024

Here’s how Israel reacted to Ismail Haniyeh’s assassination

07:06 PM | 31 Jul, 2024

Three killed, over 70 injured in Israeli airstrike in Beirut

05:12 PM | 31 Jul, 2024

Violent crowd clashes with UK police after young girls stabbed to ...

04:17 PM | 31 Jul, 2024

Ismail Haniyeh’s funeral, burial details revealed

12:16 PM | 31 Jul, 2024

Ismail Haniyeh Assassination: Here's how world reacted to killing of ...

11:49 AM | 31 Jul, 2024

Pakistani origin Waseem Butt elected as First Muslim Parliamentary ...

World

08:44 AM | 31 Jul, 2024

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Iran

10:32 AM | 29 Jul, 2024

These Restaurants in Dubai Make Your Evenings Special with Delicious ...

10:55 PM | 29 Jul, 2024

Turkey could intervene militarily in Israel’s conflict with Gaza, ...

10:25 PM | 28 Jul, 2024

Maria Conceicao becomes 1st Portuguese woman to scale K2

09:06 AM | 31 Jul, 2024

Who was Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas political leader killed by Israel in ...

05:38 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

Israeli airstrike on Gaza girls school kills 30, raising overall ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:07 PM | 31 Jul, 2024

Female police officer dismissed for making TikTok video on duty

Gold & Silver

02:30 PM | 31 Jul, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan as per tola price reaches Rs253,500

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 31 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 31, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Wednesday, US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.

British Pound rate moved up to 356.35 for buying, and 359.90 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.4 280.1
Euro EUR 301.75 303.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 360.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.80 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.53
Australian Dollar AUD 184.85 186.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Baht THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: