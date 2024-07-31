Here’s how Israel reacted to Ismail Haniyeh’s assassination

Israeli government spokesperson David Menser refused to answer questions from journalists regarding the reported martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh in a missile attack in Iran.
According to Israeli media, spokesperson David Menser responded to journalists by saying, "I will not comment on the killing of Ismail Haniyeh. I do not have any information on this matter at this time."
David Menser further stated that any statement regarding Ismail Haniyeh's killing will be issued by the Israeli military.
The spokesperson added that the war in Gaza will only end with the complete eradication of Hamas. Even during ceasefires for the release of Israeli hostages, there is the option to continue the war.
The Israeli spokesperson acknowledged that a senior Hezbollah leader, Fawad Shukri, was targeted in Lebanon.
It is noteworthy that Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was martyred early this morning in a missile attack in Tehran when he had just returned to his hotel after attending the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected Iranian president.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/31-Jul-2024/hamas-chief-ismail-haniyeh-assassinated-in-iran
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 31, 2024 in open market.
On Wednesday, US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate moved up to 356.35 for buying, and 359.90 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.