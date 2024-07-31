Assassination of Ismail Haniyeh: Thousands attend funeral prayers in absentia across Pakistan

Pakistan has strongly condemned the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, expressing profound shock over the "reckless act" that coincided with the inauguration of Iran's new president. The assassination has sparked widespread mourning, with thousands attending funeral prayers in absentia across the country.

Pakistan’s Reaction

The Foreign Office of Pakistan issued a statement condemning the killing, which took place during a significant event—the swearing-in ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The statement expressed condolences to Haniyeh's family and the people of Palestine, criticizing the timing of the assassination as a deliberate and provocative escalation.

"We are deeply shocked by the timing of this reckless act," the statement read. "It coincided with the inauguration of the President of Iran, an event attended by several foreign dignitaries, including the Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan."

The Foreign Office also voiced serious concern over what it termed "growing Israeli adventurism" in the region, describing the latest acts as a dangerous escalation that undermines peace efforts.

Funeral Prayers in Absentia

In Karachi, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman led a large-scale funeral prayer in absentia for the 62-year-old Hamas leader. Thousands gathered on New M.A. Jinnah Road, where participants carried Palestinian flags and placards bearing Haniyeh’s image. The event was marked by a passionate show of support for the Palestinian cause.

Muhammad Hussain Mehnati, head of JI’s Sindh chapter, addressed the crowd, urging global rejection of Israel's occupation of Palestinian lands. He praised the ongoing Palestinian resistance and criticized international support for Israel from nations like the US and UK.

“We urge the Pakistani government and other Muslim-majority countries to actively assist the oppressed Palestinians,” Mehnati said. He also announced that a planned protest against inflation and rising energy costs was postponed in favor of attending Haniyeh’s memorial.

Nationwide Observances

Similar prayers were held in Lahore, where supporters of Jamaat-e-Islami gathered to pay their respects. The event also saw significant participation from women, including Dr. Hareem Khurshid, who praised Haniyeh's efforts in resisting Israeli military actions and safeguarding the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“We are happy because he embraced martyrdom, but at the same time, we are sad,” Khurshid said. “Our protests and voices for Palestine will continue.”

As Pakistan and its citizens grapple with the implications of Haniyeh’s assassination, the events have reinforced the country's commitment to the Palestinian cause and highlighted ongoing regional tensions.