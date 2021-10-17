India removes late Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani’s grandson from govt service

SRINAGAR – Indian government removed the grandson of late Jammu and Kashmir leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani namely Anees-ul-Islam from a post in a public department.

Lieutenant governor of occupied Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, issued the order for the removal of Anees as research officer from a government-owned convention centre.

"...the Lieutenant Governor hereby dismisses Anees-ul-Islam, Research Officer in Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre, son of Altaf Ahmad Shah, resident of 119-MIG Green Park, Bernina, Srinagar A/p Bachpora, Srinagar from service, with immediate effect," read the official order copy from the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant's office.

The order copy informed that the Lieutenant Governor is satisfied that the information available about the activities of Anees-ul-Islam provides solid base for his dismissal from the service.

"AND WHEREAS, the Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the provision to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry in the case of Mr Anees-uldslam, Research Officer in Sher e-Kashmir International Convention Centre," read the order copy.

The development comes after around seven weeks of the death of Syed Ali Geelani in September this year.