China tests new earth-circling hypersonic missile

BEIJING – China has tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile, leaving the US intelligence shocked with its new advanced space capability, said media reports on Sunday.

The test of the missile, which circled the globe before hitting its target, was conducted in August this year, the Financial Times reported, citing five unnamed sources.

"The test showed that China had made astounding progress on hypersonic weapons and was far more advanced than US officials realised," the report said, citing people briefed on the intelligence.

China's ministry of defence has not officially confirmed the latest addition to its missile capability.

The United States and Russia are also developing hypersonic missiles, and last month North Korea claimed that it had test-fired a hypersonic missile.

At a 2019 parade, China displayed its advance weapons including its hypersonic missile, known as the DF-17.