China tests new earth-circling hypersonic missile
Share
BEIJING – China has tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile, leaving the US intelligence shocked with its new advanced space capability, said media reports on Sunday.
The test of the missile, which circled the globe before hitting its target, was conducted in August this year, the Financial Times reported, citing five unnamed sources.
"The test showed that China had made astounding progress on hypersonic weapons and was far more advanced than US officials realised," the report said, citing people briefed on the intelligence.
China's ministry of defence has not officially confirmed the latest addition to its missile capability.
The United States and Russia are also developing hypersonic missiles, and last month North Korea claimed that it had test-fired a hypersonic missile.
At a 2019 parade, China displayed its advance weapons including its hypersonic missile, known as the DF-17.
Russia tests new hypersonic missile from a ... 06:34 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
MOSCOW - Russia announced on Monday that it has successfully test-fired a hypersonic ‘Tsirkon’ cruise ...
- T20 World Cup 2021 – Bangladesh opt to field first against Scotland07:52 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
-
- Woman raped on US train while ‘passengers did nothing’07:01 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- China tests new earth-circling hypersonic missile06:37 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India removes late Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani’s grandson from ...06:12 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Ayeza Khan’s new dance video goes viral05:43 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Aryan Khan vows to make NCB proud after getting out of jail05:27 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Dananeer Mobeen wins fans’ hearts with soulful voice (VIDEO)04:20 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021