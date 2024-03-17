Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
WorldTop News

Trump warns of 'bloodbath' if he loses US presidential election

Web Desk
11:59 PM | 17 Mar, 2024
Donald Trump
Source: Instagram

Dubbing his campaign for the White House as a turning point for the country, former US president Donald Trump said on Saturday that this year's presidential election will be the “most important date” in the history of the United States. 

Trump's remarks come days after he secured his position as the presumptive Republican nominee.

He warned of a “bloodbath” if he is not elected. However, it was not clear what he was referring to, with the remark coming in the middle of comments about threats to the US auto industry.

“The date — remember this, November 5 — I believe it’s going to be the most important date in the history of our country,” the 77-year-old Trump told a rally in Vandalia, Ohio. He repeated well-worn criticism that his rival, President Joe Biden, is the “worst” president.

Criticising what he said were Chinese plans to build cars in Mexico and sell them to Americans, Trump said: “We’re going to put a 100 per cent tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you’re not going to be able to sell those cars if I get elected.”

“Now if I don’t get elected it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole — that’s going to be the least of it, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the country. That’ll be the least of it. But they’re not going to sell those cars.”

As Trump’s comment gained traction on social media, Biden’s campaign released a statement calling the Republican a “loser” at the ballot box in 2020 who then “doubles down on his threats of political violence.”

“He wants another January 6 but the American people are going to give him another electoral defeat this November because they continue to reject his extremism, his affection for violence, and his thirst for revenge,” the campaign said, referring to the deadly attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters in 2021.

Later, Biden spoke at a dinner in Washington, where he also warned of “an unprecedented moment in history.” “Freedom is under assault… The lies about the 2020 election, the plot to overturn it, to embrace the Jan. 6 insurrection pose the greatest threat to our democracy since the American Civil War,” he said.

“In 2020, they failed, but … the threat remains.”

The 81-year-old, who has waved off concerns that he is too old for a second term, leavened his rhetoric with humour. “One candidate’s too old and mentally unfit to be president,” he said of the presidential race. “The other guy’s me.”

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:59 PM | 17 Mar, 2024

Trump warns of 'bloodbath' if he loses US presidential election

09:25 PM | 17 Mar, 2024

Khawaja Asif sees most terrorist attacks in Pakistan originating from ...

04:32 PM | 17 Mar, 2024

PM Shehbaz grants one-year extension to Air Chief Marshal Zaheer ...

01:24 PM | 17 Mar, 2024

Pakistan Army slams 'insulting campaign' against martyrs of North ...

10:18 AM | 17 Mar, 2024

President, Army Chief offer funeral prayers of military officers ...

11:58 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

WATCH: Little girl finally succeeds in kissing Kaaba after making ...

Most viewed

08:41 AM | 16 Mar, 2024

Saudi crown prince MBS calls PM Shehbaz, reaffirms support for ...

11:22 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

New petrol, diesel prices in Pakistan announced

11:16 AM | 15 Mar, 2024

EU denies communication with PTI over Pakistan’s GSP+ status

11:13 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

PM Shehbaz visits GHQ, discusses matters of national security with ...

07:35 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

Imran Khan says protests outside IMF office justified, but he's ...

10:21 AM | 16 Mar, 2024

Alizey Khan creates history, becomes first Pakistani woman to win ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:59 PM | 17 Mar, 2024

Trump warns of 'bloodbath' if he loses US presidential election

Gold & Silver

03:00 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

Gold prices plunge in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 17 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar in the open market on March 17, 2024, Sunday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro moves down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.05.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 17 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.7 281.65
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.8 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.05 74.50
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.89 749.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.78 39.18
Danish Krone DKK 40.92 41.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.69 36.04
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.8 917.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.59 60.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.07 173.07
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.67 26.97
Omani Riyal OMR 724.62 732.62
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.7 77.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 27.27 27.57
Swiss Franc CHF 315.8 318.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: