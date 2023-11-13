Sehar Khan takes to the skies in a paragliding expedition

Sehar Khan, a multifaceted Pakistani actress, and model, has carved a niche for herself in the dynamic world of Pakistani entertainment. Born with the talent to captivate audiences both on-screen and off, Sehar has become a recognizable face, celebrated for her acting prowess and versatility.
With a career that spans various roles in television dramas and films, Sehar Khan has not only established herself as a compelling performer but also as a trendsetter in the realms of fashion and adventure. Beyond the scripted narratives, her vibrant personality and bold choices, whether on set or in real-life adventures, continue to resonate with a diverse and growing fan base.
In addition to her acting prowess, she is also an adventurous spirit. Recently, she undertook a thrilling paragliding escapade that unveiled a unique facet of her personality. Renowned for her on-screen talent, she fearlessly ascended into the skies, fully immersing herself in the exhilaration of gliding over scenic landscapes.
Sharing glimpses of her paragliding escapade on her Instagram, Khan radiated joy and excitement. Her infectious enthusiasm for the experience resonated with fans and followers, showcasing a bold and adventurous spirit beyond her acting roles.
"Flying high" she captioned the post.
Here's what fans a to say:
On the work front, Khan has worked in a number of drama serials including Fairytale, Rang Mahal, Haqeeqat, Wafa Kar Chalay, Zakham, Mushk, Zakham, Wafa Kar Chalay, and Imam Zamin.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against the US dollar, British Pound, Saudi Riyal and other currencies in the open market on November 13, 2023.
On Monday, the local currency was quoted 286.9 for buying and 289.65 for selling in open market.
Meanwhile, the price of Euro stands at 307.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling. British pound GBP stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
The UAE Dirham was quoted at 80 for buying and 80.8 for selling, Saudi Riyal SAR hovered around 76.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.9
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|309.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.85
|77.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.95
|766.95
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.89
|41.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.49
|36.84
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.09
|933.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.21
|61.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.25
|171.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.17
|749.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.09
|26.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.92
|319.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
KARACHI – Gold prices have remained under pressure in the local market in line with the downward trend in the international market.
On November 13, 2023 (Monday), the price for 24-karat gold per tola stands at Rs210,000 and the price of 22-karat gold hovers at Rs192,500 per tola.
Meanwhile, the 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs180,041, and the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs165,038.
In the international market, bullion registered losses, with the current rate hovering at $1,935 per ounce, with a drop of more than $3.
Last week, the price of gold saw many fluctuations in the domestic market as people invested heavily in precious metal.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Karachi
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Islamabad
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Peshawar
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Quetta
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Sialkot
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Attock
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Gujranwala
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Jehlum
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Multan
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Gujrat
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Nawabshah
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Chakwal
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Hyderabad
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Nowshehra
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Sargodha
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Faisalabad
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
|Mirpur
|PKR 210,000
|PKR 2,400
