Search

Lifestyle

Sehar Khan gets candid about marriage and future plans

Noor Fatima 01:45 PM | 21 Jul, 2023
Sehar Khan gets candid about marriage and future plans
Source: Sehar Khan (Instagram)

The up-and-coming actress of Pakistani entertainment industry, Sehar Khan, got candid about her future plans in a recent interview. The 23-year-old starlet revealed her favourite Lollywood celebrities and also hinted at her marriage.

The Fairy Tale famed actress revealed that she is a huge fan of Wahaj Ali, Fawad Khan, and Saba Qamar. The diva also named Ahad Raza Mir as the one actor she would love to work with.

Although Khan has only started out in Lollywood, she already amassed a huge fan following with multiple projects including Main Agar Chup Hoon, Mushk, Fasiq, Dikhawa, Rang Mahal — and more — but there's hope for more.

The Dikhawa star added that she may have some restrictions in working in Bollywood, but she would love to opt such a chance.

"I first want to work in my own entertainment fraternity," Khan commented.

Speaking about her plans to get married, the Naqab Zan star revealed that she favours love marriage over arranged/assisted ones. 

"Love marriages, in my opinion, are better because then you already know the other person which tends to make your bond stronger, however, there are couples in arranged marriage that live happily as well, There is no doubt in that," she said.

"Your life partner should be loving and respectful towards you," the Sanwari star emphasized.

On the work front, Khan has worked in number of drama serials including Fairytale, Rang Mahal, Haqeeqat, Wafa Kar Chalay, Zakham, Mushk, Zakham, Wafa Kar Chalay, and Imam Zamin.

Sehar Khan jokes about Faysal Quraishi's bright coloured shirt

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Feroze Khan requests fans to 'leave Aliza Sultan alone'

11:41 AM | 21 Jul, 2023

Jannat Mirza hits back at critics over Imran Khan comparison

07:10 PM | 20 Jul, 2023

Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz set vacation goals with Germany trip

09:41 PM | 20 Jul, 2023

Ahsan Khan addresses dating rumours with Neelam Muneer

12:25 PM | 20 Jul, 2023

Sana Khan beautifully recites Quranic verses to son Tariq Jamil

10:32 PM | 19 Jul, 2023

Alyy Khan's kissing scene with Kajol leaves netizens disappointed

01:44 PM | 19 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Civilians’ military trial will not begin without SC permission, ...

02:08 PM | 21 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – July 21, 2023

09:00 AM | 21 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 21, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 21, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.9 293.15
Euro EUR 320 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 373.5 379
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.7 79.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.4 77.4
Australian Dollar AUD 198.5 201
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.45 755.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 221.5 224.5
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.17 926.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.87 62.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.75 178.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 729.95 737.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.21 77.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 327.4 329.9
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 21, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,700 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,930. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,018 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 204,147.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (21 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Karachi PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Islamabad PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Peshawar PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Quetta PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Sialkot PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Attock PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Gujranwala PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Jehlum PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Multan PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Bahawalpur PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Gujrat PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Nawabshah PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Chakwal PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Hyderabad PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Nowshehra PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Sargodha PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Faisalabad PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Mirpur PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: