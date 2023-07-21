Sehar Khan gets candid about marriage and future plans

The up-and-coming actress of Pakistani entertainment industry, Sehar Khan, got candid about her future plans in a recent interview. The 23-year-old starlet revealed her favourite Lollywood celebrities and also hinted at her marriage.

The Fairy Tale famed actress revealed that she is a huge fan of Wahaj Ali, Fawad Khan, and Saba Qamar. The diva also named Ahad Raza Mir as the one actor she would love to work with.

Although Khan has only started out in Lollywood, she already amassed a huge fan following with multiple projects including Main Agar Chup Hoon, Mushk, Fasiq, Dikhawa, Rang Mahal — and more — but there's hope for more.

The Dikhawa star added that she may have some restrictions in working in Bollywood, but she would love to opt such a chance.

"I first want to work in my own entertainment fraternity," Khan commented.

Speaking about her plans to get married, the Naqab Zan star revealed that she favours love marriage over arranged/assisted ones.

"Love marriages, in my opinion, are better because then you already know the other person which tends to make your bond stronger, however, there are couples in arranged marriage that live happily as well, There is no doubt in that," she said.

"Your life partner should be loving and respectful towards you," the Sanwari star emphasized.

On the work front, Khan has worked in number of drama serials including Fairytale, Rang Mahal, Haqeeqat, Wafa Kar Chalay, Zakham, Mushk, Zakham, Wafa Kar Chalay, and Imam Zamin.