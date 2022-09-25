Sehar Khan jokes about Faysal Quraishi's bright coloured shirt

Rising star of Lollywood Sehar Khan is becoming the centre of attention with her jovial personality and dedication to her work.

The Mein Agar Chup Hoon starlet recently shared a hilarious video featuring the seasoned Pakistani actor Faysal Quraishi. Gaining the attention of hundreds of thousands of netizens, Khan's rib-tickling video went viral in a short span.

The Fasiq actress joked about Quraishi's bright orange-coloured shirt which, according to Khan, resembled a school uniform, as she asked him "where is your school bag?"

Quraishi, who was apparently wearing a tie with an orange shirt and shorts underneath, laughed at the camera and walked away.

Khan captioned the video, "There is a child missing, whoever he belongs to should contact. (translated in English)"

On the work front, Khan has worked in Rang Mahal, Mushk, Zakham, Wafa Kar Chalay, and Imam Zamin.

Quraishi on the other hand is the recipient of more than 20 nationally recognized awards, recently appearing in Dil-e-Momin.