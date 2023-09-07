How did Reham Khan's children react to her third marriage?

British-Pakistani newscaster Reham Khan's private life has received more limelight than her career. The public figure, whose controversial claims and opinions have often landed her in hot waters, recently tied the knot for the third time and revealed how her children reacted to the union.

Khan is a mother of 3 — two daughters and a son — from her first marriage with Ejaz Rehman which ended in divorce in 2005. She then married former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2015 which also ended in divorce, and recently announced her third wedding with actor and social media star, Mirza Bilal, in 2022.

Despite their age gap of 14 years, Khan and Bilal — a US based model and satirist — have been going strong.

For the first time, in a recent guest appearance on FHM Podcast, the BBC broadcaster was seen with her third husband and shared how her kids reacted to the news of her third marriage.

“I did not want to marry a Pakistani man again and my kids felt the same way,” Khan remarked.

“When I told them about my decision to marry Bilal, my daughter found it unreasonable for me to marry a Pakistani man once again,” Reham noted, “But things are civil between my kids and Bilal now.”

The 50-year-old public figure also advised young women to become financially independent and successful in their career before settling down.

“Everything else comes later on,” the famed journalist opined.