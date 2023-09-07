Punjab announces interest-free loan scheme for LHC judges

LAHORE – The caretaker Punjab government has approved an interest-free loan scheme for eleven serving judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The government would provide loan amounting to three-year basic salaries of the judges. The tenure of the loan for the high court judges will be up to 12 years.

Reports said that loans worth more than Rs360 million will be provided to the judges, adding that the basic pay of a judge is above Rs900,000.