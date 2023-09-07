Search

SRK thanks fans for making Jawan a blockbuster film on release date

Noor Fatima 08:40 PM | 7 Sep, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan
Source: Instagram

There's a reason why everyone calls Shah Rukh Khan the Baadshah of Bollywood! With back to back blockbusters under his belt, Khan's latest offering was no less than a hit.

The 57-year-old actor's latest action flick movie Jawan released in theaters today, September 7, and is already considered as a blockbuster.

For the past several months, the cast of the Jawan including Khan kept fans on their toes with posters, teasers, trailers, songs and various revelations about the film.

Regarding Jawan, analysts predicted from the beginning that the film will break previous records and will be the most successful film to date.

According to Indian media reports, 7 lakh first-day tickets of Jawan have been sold worldwide and with this the film has earned INR 50 crore from bookings alone, which is expected to reach INR 52 crore.

At the beginning of this year, Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan was released, which made a business of INR 1 thousand crores worldwide, meanwhile Jawan is predicted to break Pathaan's record.

Film business analyst Girish said that 'Jawan can do business of 100 crores worldwide on the first day, with the release of other languages including Hindi, its income will be 60 crores in India alone.'

It should be noted that the film was supposed to release on June 2 this year, but due to technical reasons, it postponed til September 7.

The 169 minutes — i.e. 2 hours 49 minutes — long film kept fans excited with its action, romance, dance, and dialogues.

Following the positive reviews, Khan released a statement on the social media website X and wrote, “Wow have to take time out and thank each and every Fan Club and all of you who have gone so happily in the theatres and even outside. So overwhelmed will surely do the needful as soon as I get my breath back in a day or so. Uff!! Love u for loving #Jawan.”

Shah Rukh Khan to attend grand launch of 'Jawan' trailer on Burj Khalifa

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

