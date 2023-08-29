Search

Shah Rukh Khan to attend grand launch of 'Jawan' trailer on Burj Khalifa

Web Desk 11:16 PM | 29 Aug, 2023
Buckle up for an exciting cinematic journey as the iconic Shah Rukh Khan, often referred to as the King of Bollywood, takes centre stage in the upcoming movie 'Jawan.'

With the anticipation soaring high, fans and movie enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting this captivating film that promises to deliver a unique blend of entertainment, emotions and storytelling prowess.

While the anticipation for the trailer lingers, the Zero actor himself has quenched fans' curiosity to some extent with his Instagram update.

Sharing a sneak peek into his upcoming event, he shared a heartwarming message: "Jawan ka jashn main aapke saath na manau yeh ho nahin sakta. Aa raha hoon main Burj Khalifa on 31st August at 9 PM and celebrate Jawan with me' (Of course I will celebrate Jawan with you all. I am coming to Burj Khalifa on August 31)."

Adding to the excitement, SRK invited his fans to dress in the colour of love (red) for the occasion. "And since love is the most beautiful feeling in the world, toh pyaar ke rang mein rang jaa and let wear red...what say? Ready?" he wrote playfully.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Here's what fans had to say:

Notably, the action flick also features a special appearance by Deepika Padukone. The ensemble cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover.

Directed by Atlee and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, the movie is slated to release on 7th September in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

