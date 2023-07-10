SRK releases action-packed 'Jawan' teaser, starring Deepika and Nayanthara

After the phenomenal success of Pathaan, the legendary icon of Indian cinema, Shah Rukh Khan, returns in full force with his latest film, Jawan.

Keeping true to his promise, Khan unveils a captivating glimpse into his upcoming project—a tantalizing preview that hints at a return to his cinematic roots. Surprisingly, instead of the archetypal hero, audiences may witness the superstar embracing the role of a formidable villain.

The preview showcases his multifaceted character with moral ambiguities, accompanied by a captivating voiceover. Flaunting an impressive array of seven distinct looks, the Bollywood icon captivates fans with larger-than-life sequences that promise high-octane thrills and intrigue.

In one arresting moment, Khan appears as a police officer, exuding authority and intensity, captivating viewers with his commanding presence. The close-up shot expertly focuses on his piercing eyes, leaving a lasting impression. In the very next instance, he dons the attire of a soldier, embodying strength and resilience, evoking memories of Major Ram from Main Hoon Na, albeit with a darker twist.

In another striking shot, the Bollywood legend's face is partially obscured by a mask reminiscent of grey matter, akin to the enigmatic Phantom of the Opera. The silver tinges in his hair and the mysterious cane he holds further add to the intrigue surrounding his character. The audience is then treated to a glimpse of Khan as a warrior mummy, entirely swathed in bandages, and armed with a weapon of destruction. This tantalizing snippet hints at an intense battle scene, leaving viewers curious about the context of this visually striking avatar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

The final two looks are essentially identical, with one notable distinction. Khan is seated in a plaid shirt, his face concealed by bandages, wearing a smug smirk. A conspicuous gold lion ring adorns his index finger, potentially holding symbolic significance that will unravel upon watching the film. However, in a jaw-dropping moment, Khan begins unwinding the bandages, revealing an entirely unexpected transformation that will undoubtedly leave fans breathless. Emerging from beneath the bandages is a bald Khan—an astonishing twist, marking a departure from his conventional roles. In a Joker-esque dance sequence, Khan delivers an unsettling performance, reminiscent of Joaquin Phoenix, further amplifying the unnerving effect of his bald appearance.

The trailer features Khan proclaiming, "Jab main villain banta hoon na, toh mere saamne koi bhi hero tik nahi sakta (When I become the villain, no hero can face me)."

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and supported by Gauri Khan, the movie boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani, with a special appearance by Deepika Padukone. Scheduled for release on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, Jawan is eagerly anticipated to deliver an explosive and thrilling cinematic spectacle.