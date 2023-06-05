Search

Pakistan celebs have a special message on World Environment Day

Maheen Khawaja 08:55 PM | 5 Jun, 2023
Pakistan celebs have a special message on World Environment Day
Source: Instagram

World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5th and serves as a global platform for promoting environmental awareness and taking positive action towards protecting our planet. Established by the United Nations in 1974, this day encourages individuals, communities, and organizations to reflect on environmental issues and initiate activities that foster sustainable practices.

Lollywood diva, Ushna Shah utilised her platform on Instagram to address the pressing issue of plastic pollution and discuss the importance of finding sustainable solutions. She shared her concerns about the alarming rate at which plastic is consumed by humans and the devastating impact it has on our environment.

As the world continues to grapple with the challenges posed by plastic pollution, it is crucial for individuals, communities, and governments to come together and implement effective strategies for reducing plastic waste. 

Shah, known for her influential voice and activism, emphasized the need for collective action to combat plastic pollution. She stressed the importance of reducing single-use plastics and finding alternatives that are more environmentally friendly. 

Joining the cause were Pakistani Goodwill Ambassadors Khalid Malik and Sophiya Anjum, who also shed light on the shocking reality of plastic consumption. They emphasized the urgency of addressing this global issue and highlighted the detrimental effects of plastic pollution on ecosystems, wildlife, and human health.

Khalid Malik, renowned for his philanthropic efforts, urged individuals to educate themselves about the impact of plastic on the environment and actively participate in initiatives aimed at reducing plastic waste. He emphasized the power of collective action and the role each person can play in making a positive difference.

Sophiya Anjum, a passionate advocate for environmental sustainability, shared practical tips on how individuals can reduce their plastic footprint. From using reusable bags and water bottles to supporting local businesses that offer eco-friendly alternatives, she encouraged everyone to make conscious choices that prioritize the well-being of the planet.

WWF Pakistan has been at the forefront of raising awareness and promoting environmental conservation on World Environment Day. This year, they organized a workshop in conjunction with the global theme of the day, focusing on plastic pollution and its impact on our planet.

The workshop aimed to educate participants about the detrimental effects of plastic waste and to inspire them to take action towards reducing plastic consumption in their daily lives. In addition to the workshop, they also organized multiple clean-up drives in different cities across the country to provide a powerful reminder of the importance of responsible waste management.

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

