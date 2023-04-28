First female Pakistani architect wins coveted UK award

Once again, Pakistani women are proving to be the real bosses by securing coveted awards and making history. In recent news, a Pakistani architect was conferred with a prestigious UK award. Yasmeen Lari, Pakistan’s first female architect, has been honored with UK’s King Royal Gold Medal for Architecture for her contributions to zero-carbon self-build concepts for displaced populations.

The British High Commission in Pakistan tweeted: “Congrats Yasmeen Lari on winning His Majesty the King's Royal Gold Medal for Architecture!” along with images of Pakistan, Bangladeshi and British students who gathered at the Granny Square in London to “live build 2 zero/low carbon structures designed by Lari.”

For the unversed in the world of architecture, the Royal Gold Medal is personally approved by the reigning monarch and conferred upon a person or a group who contributed significantly to the advancement of architecture, according to the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA).

???? Congrats Yasmeen Lari @ylari ???????? on winning ???????? His Majesty the King's ???? Royal Gold Medal ???? for Architecture! ???????????????? people-to-people ties #BestHai ????: @pkBritish brought together ???????????????????????? students to live build 2 zero/low carbon structures designed by Lari at Granary Square. pic.twitter.com/81eAuxfQmM — UKinPakistan???????????????? #BestHai (@ukinpakistan) April 27, 2023

The Royal Gold Medal will be officially presented to the Pakistani architect in June 2023.

With a long and illustrious career, Lari officially retired in 2000 after leaving a legacy behind. Lari then focused on creating accessible and environmentally-friendly construction. In 1980, the ace architect co-founded the Heritage Foundation of Pakistan with her husband, Suhail Zaheer Lari.

Presented since 1848, the previous Royal Gold Medallists include Balkrishna Doshi (2022), Sir David Adjaye OBE (2021), Dame Zaha Hadid (2016), Frank Gehry (2000), Lord Norman Foster (1983), Frank Lloyd Wright (1941), and Sir George Gilbert Scott (1859).