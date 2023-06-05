Search

LHC bans all kinds of forced child labour

Web Desk 09:36 PM | 5 Jun, 2023
LHC bans all kinds of forced child labour
LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday imposed ban of all kinds of forced child labour, including their hiring as domestic help.

The high court issued the order while hearing a case regarding the recovery of a child maid. The judge has ordered the authorities to register cases against those who hire children as maids.

The high court ordered Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB) to take action against those involved in violation. It also directed police to cooperate with the relevant departments to prevent forced labour from children.

It also directed the authorities to file cases against the parents, who force their children to go to work.

