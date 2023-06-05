LHC bans all kinds of forced child labour

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday imposed ban of all kinds of forced child labour, including their hiring as domestic help.
The high court issued the order while hearing a case regarding the recovery of a child maid. The judge has ordered the authorities to register cases against those who hire children as maids.
The high court ordered Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB) to take action against those involved in violation. It also directed police to cooperate with the relevant departments to prevent forced labour from children.
It also directed the authorities to file cases against the parents, who force their children to go to work.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 5, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|305
|308
|Euro
|EUR
|322
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|377
|381
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|82
|83
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80
|81.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.24
|766.24
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|228
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.18
|40.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.16
|41.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.39
|36.74
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927
|936
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.16
|175.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|740.5
|748.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.37
|79.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 229,500 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.