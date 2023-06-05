Search

Pakistan

Gen Bajwa leaves France after unpleasant incident

Web Desk 10:01 PM | 5 Jun, 2023
Gen Bajwa leaves France after unpleasant incident
Source: Social media

Reports say that Pakistan’s former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa left the French city of Ancey soon after an Afghan man confronted him and hurled abuses at him for his alleged role in the Afghan war.

According to a journalist and YouTuber currently residing in France, Gen Bajwa was sitting outside a library with his wife in the Ancey city when this incident took place. The YouTuber has said that Gen Bajwa is either leaving for Pakistan or some other European country.

According to the YouTuber, the man who hurled abuses at Gen Bajwa is an Afghan citizen and not a Pakistani. He said the language used by the Afghan man against Gen Bajwa is punishable under the French law and he could be identified with the help of security cameras.

According to well-known Pakistani TV anchor Mansoor Ali Khan, Bajwa has not registered any complaint of the incident. He said the Afghan man edited the video to add foul language before sharing it online.

Pakistan’s former army chief Bajwa faces heckling by Afghan citizen during France vacation

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Pakistan’s former army chief Bajwa faces heckling by Afghan citizen during France vacation

01:43 PM | 5 Jun, 2023

Nadeem Afzal Chan’s father released after brief detention

10:52 AM | 5 Jun, 2023

Pakistani actor Mani leaves politics after May 9 mayhem

04:32 PM | 4 Jun, 2023

Parvez Elahi arrested for third time after Gujranwala court acquits him in corruption case

08:56 PM | 3 Jun, 2023

PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkiye to attend Erdogan’s inauguration

09:04 PM | 2 Jun, 2023

Jibran Nasir returns home hours after he was 'abducted' in Karachi

08:55 PM | 2 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

What is last date for Umrah pilgrims to exit Saudi Arabia: Here's ...

10:20 PM | 5 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 5th June 2023

09:04 AM | 5 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 5, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 5, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 305 308
Euro EUR 322 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 377 381
U.A.E Dirham AED 82 83
Saudi Riyal SAR 80 81.2
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.24 766.24
Canadian Dollar CAD 228 230
China Yuan CNY 40.18 40.58
Danish Krone DKK 41.16 41.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.39 36.74
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927 936
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.94 62.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.16 175.16
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 740.5 748.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.37 79.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 222
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.66
Swiss Franc CHF 314.07 316.57
Thai Bhat THB 8.21 8.36

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 5, 2023

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 229,500 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 229,500 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 229,500 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 229,500 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 229,500 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 229,500 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 229,500 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 229,500 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 229,500 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 229,500 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 229,500 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 229,500 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 229,500 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 229,500 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 229,500 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 229,500 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 229,500 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 229,500 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 229,500 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 229,500 PKR 2125

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: