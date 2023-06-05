Gen Bajwa leaves France after unpleasant incident

Reports say that Pakistan’s former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa left the French city of Ancey soon after an Afghan man confronted him and hurled abuses at him for his alleged role in the Afghan war.
According to a journalist and YouTuber currently residing in France, Gen Bajwa was sitting outside a library with his wife in the Ancey city when this incident took place. The YouTuber has said that Gen Bajwa is either leaving for Pakistan or some other European country.
According to the YouTuber, the man who hurled abuses at Gen Bajwa is an Afghan citizen and not a Pakistani. He said the language used by the Afghan man against Gen Bajwa is punishable under the French law and he could be identified with the help of security cameras.
According to well-known Pakistani TV anchor Mansoor Ali Khan, Bajwa has not registered any complaint of the incident. He said the Afghan man edited the video to add foul language before sharing it online.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 5, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|305
|308
|Euro
|EUR
|322
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|377
|381
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|82
|83
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80
|81.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.24
|766.24
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|228
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.18
|40.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.16
|41.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.39
|36.74
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927
|936
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.16
|175.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|740.5
|748.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.37
|79.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 229,500 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
