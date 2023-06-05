Gen Bajwa leaves France after unpleasant incident

Reports say that Pakistan’s former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa left the French city of Ancey soon after an Afghan man confronted him and hurled abuses at him for his alleged role in the Afghan war.

According to a journalist and YouTuber currently residing in France, Gen Bajwa was sitting outside a library with his wife in the Ancey city when this incident took place. The YouTuber has said that Gen Bajwa is either leaving for Pakistan or some other European country.

According to the YouTuber, the man who hurled abuses at Gen Bajwa is an Afghan citizen and not a Pakistani. He said the language used by the Afghan man against Gen Bajwa is punishable under the French law and he could be identified with the help of security cameras.

According to well-known Pakistani TV anchor Mansoor Ali Khan, Bajwa has not registered any complaint of the incident. He said the Afghan man edited the video to add foul language before sharing it online.