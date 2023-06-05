Search

Pakistan’s former army chief Bajwa faces heckling by Afghan citizen during France vacation

Web Desk 01:43 PM | 5 Jun, 2023
Pakistan’s former army chief Bajwa faces heckling by Afghan citizen during France vacation
Source: screengrabs

PARIS – A disgraceful incident occurred in France where Pakistan’s former Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa was heckled during his vacation.

In a clip that's getting viral on social media, Pakistan’s former top general confronts a shocking incident when an Afghani-speaking man verbally abused him in front of his wife in his native language as the couple was spotted on a roadside in Annecy.

The man, whose identity remained unknown, hurled abuses at Gen (r) Bajwa. In response, former COAS warns the man to hand him over to cops, but the latter does not appear to be moved and continues to hurl insult at him.

As the clip hit social media, users translated the man’s wording who vented out anger on Bajwa over alleged human rights violations, wrongdoings, and helping Taliban in destroying war-torn nation.

The video also got attention of journalists, and activists on social platforms who reprimanded the incident. Some called it disgraceful to abuse someone who is with family, while others called out former prime minister Imran Khan, who has built a narrative against General Bajwa while blaming him for his ouster and plunging the South Asian nation intro a politico-economic turmoil.

Here’s how people reacted:

Gen (r) Bajwa served as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) from November 29, 2016 to November 29, 2022. 

The recipient of Nishan-e-Imtiaz and Hilal-e-Imtiaz was also ranked the 68th most influential person in the world and the fourth oldest COAS by the Forbes magazine. 

He was succeeded by General Syed Asim Munir.

Bajwa threatened to impose ‘martial law’ if no-trust vote against Imran not withdrawn: Zardari

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

