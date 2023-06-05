Pakistan’s former army chief Bajwa faces heckling by Afghan citizen during France vacation

PARIS – A disgraceful incident occurred in France where Pakistan’s former Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa was heckled during his vacation.
In a clip that's getting viral on social media, Pakistan’s former top general confronts a shocking incident when an Afghani-speaking man verbally abused him in front of his wife in his native language as the couple was spotted on a roadside in Annecy.
The man, whose identity remained unknown, hurled abuses at Gen (r) Bajwa. In response, former COAS warns the man to hand him over to cops, but the latter does not appear to be moved and continues to hurl insult at him.
As the clip hit social media, users translated the man’s wording who vented out anger on Bajwa over alleged human rights violations, wrongdoings, and helping Taliban in destroying war-torn nation.
سابقہ آرمی چیف قمر باجوہ کے ساتھ فرانس میں بدتمیزی کا واقعہ pic.twitter.com/MpWqW7h6SQ— Siasat.pk (@siasatpk) June 5, 2023
The video also got attention of journalists, and activists on social platforms who reprimanded the incident. Some called it disgraceful to abuse someone who is with family, while others called out former prime minister Imran Khan, who has built a narrative against General Bajwa while blaming him for his ouster and plunging the South Asian nation intro a politico-economic turmoil.
Here’s how people reacted:
This is highly condemnable , no one can appreciate that but only those who are trained to abuse … https://t.co/7jbCukAwib— Asma Shirazi (@asmashirazi) June 5, 2023
Pakistan Army Chief was apprehended by an angry man in France. The only threat that Bajwa was able to make was that he’d call the police if the man filming him didn’t go away.June 5, 2023
This is very sad and condemnable. #Bajwa is being humiliated in the streets of France. But this is a lesson for all those people who are currently intoxicated with power. Small period of power cruelty and then a lifetime of shame and humiliation.#ImranRiazKhan#قاسم_کے_ابا pic.twitter.com/oAsN2S45Df— DGISPS (@TPopalzai1) June 5, 2023
Shame on PTI trolls & SiasatPk for posting & celebrating this shameful video of Afghani guy cursing Bajwa & his wife in France. I criticize Bajwa’s policies but he was Pak army chief & why the heck some Afghani dude is attacking him & his wife. That’s not something to celebrate.— Syed Faraz Darvesh (@FarazDarvesh) June 5, 2023
Hello @SAfridiOfficial watch this video.
Look how Afghani civilian abused Former Pakistan Army Chief General Bajwa in France, for Pakistan Army’s human rights violations, killing and loot of Afghanistan with the Taliban .
Retweet it pic.twitter.com/hTbVHfVwPr— Aquib Mir (@aquibmir71) June 5, 2023
Gen (r) Bajwa served as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) from November 29, 2016 to November 29, 2022.
The recipient of Nishan-e-Imtiaz and Hilal-e-Imtiaz was also ranked the 68th most influential person in the world and the fourth oldest COAS by the Forbes magazine.
He was succeeded by General Syed Asim Munir.
