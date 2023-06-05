Has Rana Sanuallah suffered a heart attack?

LAHORE – Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was hospitalised in his town Faisalabad while rumors were rife that the PML-N stalwart suffered cardiac arrest.

Amid the rumors, reports in local media claimed that Sanaullah, 68, was discharged from the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) after a brief stay where he was treated for his high blood pressure.

On Sunday, the PML-N leader was admitted to the hospital due to high blood pressure which was recorded at 160/120mmgH, showing a sharp concern as he is having multiple complications.

Officials of local hospital told media that the minister’s condition has been improved, and several tests were conducted to check for a potential heart attack which came back positive, showing a need for caution and monitoring for a seasoned politician.

Meanwhile, the firebrand politician has been advised by cardiologists to take rest for some days to avoid stress.

Last year, Sanaullah was admitted to the hospital for a check-up and minor surgery.