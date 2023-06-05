COMSATS University lecturer facing ban over adding immoral quiz in exam

ISLAMABAD – An inquiry committee of the Ministry of Science and Technology has recommended a ban a lecture of the COMSATS University, Islamabad, for including an immoral quiz in a questionnaire.

The committee, in its report, said the could not hold a meeting with lecturer named Khairul Bashar, who is a visiting faculty, despite several efforts. It has recommended registration of FIR against the teacher and handing over the case to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The report said the facts could only be found by grilling the visiting faculty member. Requesting ban on the teacher, the committee has asked the authorities concerned to regulate the quiz process.

It said the institution should not rely on a single teacher in the process for preparing a questionnaire. It also recommended inclusion of a psychologist in the panel which interviews the visiting faculty members.