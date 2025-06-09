Lahore boils on Eid Day 3 as ‘feels like’ temperature hits 47°C

Lahore is in the grip of an intense heatwave as temperatures soared on the third day of Eid, with the mercury touching 43°C and the “feels like” temperature reaching a staggering 47°C, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Officials from the Met Office have forecast that the weather in Lahore will remain hot and dry over the next 24 hours, with no immediate relief in sight. Winds are currently blowing at a mild speed of 11 kilometers per hour, offering little respite from the sweltering heat.

The heatwave is expected to persist in the coming days, prompting health experts to issue warnings and precautionary guidelines for the public.

Doctors have urged residents to avoid going outdoors unnecessarily during peak heat hours, especially between noon and 4 PM. Citizens are advised to increase their water intake, stay in shaded areas, and wear protective clothing when stepping outside.

“If you must go out, cover your head and shoulders, and wear sunglasses to protect your eyes from the harsh sunlight,” medical experts advised, adding that precaution is key to preventing heat-related illnesses.