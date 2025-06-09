Pakistan’s ‘Deemak’ breaks records in Its first week at the box office

Pakistani horror film Deemak, released in collaboration with Geo Films, has taken the local box office by storm, setting a new milestone in the history of Pakistani cinema.

Within just its first week of release, Deemak has earned over Rs. 60 million, a rare achievement for a genre that traditionally sees modest viewership in the region. The film has been met with overwhelming praise from audiences nationwide, celebrated for its gripping storyline, intense suspense, modern cinematography, and bone-chilling visuals, setting it apart from previous horror offerings in the industry.

Directed by Rafay Rashdi, written by Ayesha Muzaffar, and executive produced by Syed Murad Ali, the film masterfully combines elements of horror with deep social commentary and emotional nuance. This layered storytelling has resonated not only with horror enthusiasts but also with serious cinema lovers.

The ensemble cast features powerhouse performances from Faysal Quraishi and Sonya Hussyn in lead roles, supported by celebrated actors such as Samina Peerzada, Javed Sheikh, and Bushra Ansari. Their compelling screen presence and seasoned acting have elevated the film’s impact, drawing in large audiences across the country.

Following its grand premiere in Karachi, Deemak has cemented itself as a standout success in Pakistani cinema. Its critical and commercial reception suggests a bright future for genre films in the country, marking a turning point for horror in the local film industry.

With its chilling thrills and meaningful storytelling, Deemak has become more than just a horror film — it’s a cinematic experience that’s leaving a lasting impression.